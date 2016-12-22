Rich Products Issues Allergy Alert for Ice Cream Cakes

Rich Products Corp., Buffalo, N.Y., is voluntarily recalling approximately 6,600 cases of ice cream cake products because they may contain undeclared walnuts. The affected Ice Cream Cakes were sold to distributors and in-store retail bakeries nationwide. Recall was initiated after Rich’s discovered that the ice cream cake layers supplied by a third party supplier may contain walnuts. Rich’s is currently working with the supplier to address the issue and has notified the FDA of this voluntary recall.

The products listed below are included in the recall. The UPC code can be found at the bottom of each label, and the Best By date codes can be found on the side of each individual cake unit’s package: