Relish Foods Recalls Frozen Tuna Loins Due to Salmonella

On Oct. 13, 2017, Relish Foods, Inc., Culver City, Calif., voluntarily initiated the recall of frozen Newport brand 5 to 8 lb. tuna loins. The recall has since expanded to include: 3 to 5 lb. tuna loins, 6 oz. tuna steaks, and 4 oz. tuna steaks. The recall is the result of sampling by the FDA which revealed that the product has potential to contain the bacteria Salmonella. Relish Foods, Inc. is continuing the investigation with the FDA as to what caused the problem.

Product was distributed in Washington, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, and Texas between 6/17/2017 and 10/13/17 through food service operations, retail stores, and restaurants. Product was distributed as 3 to 5 lb. vacuum-packed, frozen, whole tuna loins packed in 30 lb. Newport brand master cases; 5 to 8 lb. vacuum-packed, frozen, whole tuna loins packed in 30 lb. Newport brand master cases; 6 oz. vacuum-packed tuna steaks in 10 lb. Newport brand master cases; and 4 oz. vacuum-packed tuna steaks in 10 lb. Newport brand master cases. Master cases are labeled with the production lot codes of MTNT 0947C, MTNT 0957B, MTNT 0967A, MTNT 0977D, MTNT 0917B, MTNT 0937D, GND 0737D, GND 0747E, GND 0757A, GND 0767C, GND 0777B, GND 0697B, GND 0707C and GND 0727A.

On the retail side this product would have been distributed to retailers:

Alaskan Pride Seafoods, Basha’s, Dickman’s Meat & Deli, Randall’s Fine Meats, Bel Air Market, Brown Valley Meats, Bruno’s Market & Deli, Cal Mart, Concord Produce Market, Eureka Natural Foods, Gerrard’s Heritage Market, JR Meat Company, Nob Hill, Raley’s, Speedy Market, Wholesome Choice Market, Albertsons, Fisherman’s Market & Grill, Flying Fish, Miller’s Harvest Foods, Nel’s Bi-Lo Food Center, Rosauer’s, Yokes Fresh Market, Rod’s Harvest Food, Stein’s Market, Super 1 Foods, Shucks Tavern, Dick Howard’s Meats, Fitts Seafood, Food 4 Less, International C-Food Market, Manzanita Grocery & Deli, Market of Choice, Nickabobs Meat Market, Pacific Fish & Oyster, Pacific Oyster, Roth’s, Sherm’s, Shop N Kart, Zupan’s Markets, Winco Foods, Anderson’s Grocery, Dissmore’s IGA, IGA Food Cache, Leprekon Mart, Market Place (Friday Harbor, WA), West Seattle Thriftway, and Rocky Mountain Seafood.

Product was distributed to the following retail locations and may have been sold in an unbranded form:

Retailer City State ALASKAN PRIDE SEAFOODS PHOENIX AZ BASHA’S #47 FOUNTAIN HILLS AZ BASHA’S #66 CAREFREE AZ BASHA’S #71 TUCSON AZ DICKMANS MEAT & DELI TUCSON AZ RANDALS FINE MEATS FLAGSTAFF AZ BEL AIR MKT #501 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #502 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #509 SEAFOOD ROSEVILLE CA BEL AIR MKT #510 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #511 SEAFOOD CARMICHAEL CA BEL AIR MKT #512 SEAFOOD ROSEVILLE CA BEL AIR MKT #514 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #516 SEAFOOD ELK GROVE CA BEL AIR MKT #517 SEAFOOD AUBURN CA BEL AIR MKT #519 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BEL AIR MKT #521 SEAFOOD YUBA CITY CA BEL AIR MKT #522 SEAFOOD GOLD RIVER CA BEL AIR MKT #524 SEAFOOD FOLSOM CA BEL AIR MKT #525 SEAFOOD ELK GROVE CA BEL AIR MKT #528 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA BROWN’S VALLEY MEATS NAPA CA BRUNOS MARKET & DELI X CARMEL CA CAL MART CALISTOGA CA CONCORD PRODUCE MRKT CONCORD CA EUREKA NATURAL FOODS EBX EUREKA CA GERRARDS HERITAGE MARKET REDLANDS CA JR MEAT CO PORTERVILLE CA NOB HILL #602 SEAFOOD GILROY CA NOB HILL #603 SEAFOOD MORGAN HILL CA NOB HILL #605 SEAFOOD HOLLISTER CA NOB HILL #612 SEAFOOD MONTEREY CA NOB HILL #615 SEAFOOD CAPITOLA CA NOB HILL #617 SEAFOOD WATSONVILLE CA NOB HILL #620 SEAFOOD SCOTTS VALLEY CA NOB HILL #621 SEAFOOD MARTINEZ CA NOB HILL #623 SEAFOOD NAPA CA NOB HILL #632 SEAFOOD ALAMEDA CA NOB HILL #635 SEAFOOD SAN JOSE CA RALEY’S #119 SEAFOOD SO. LAKE TAHOE CA RALEY’S #127 SEAFOOD SO. LAKE TAHOE CA RALEY’S #213 SEAFOOD GRASS VALLEY CA RALEY’S #229 SEAFOOD AUBURN CA RALEY’S #231 SEAFOOD LOOMIS CA RALEY’S #233 SEAFOOD RED BLUFF CA RALEY’S #249 SEAFOOD CHICO CA RALEY’S #309 SEAFOOD MERCED CA RALEY’S #310 SEAFOOD TURLOCK CA RALEY’S #311 SEAFOOD MANTECA CA RALEY’S #313 SEAFOOD SANTA ROSA CA RALEY’S #317 SEAFOOD TRACY CA RALEY’S #319 SEAFOOD NAPA CA RALEY’S #328 SEAFOOD UKIAH CA RALEY’S #329 SEAFOOD PETALUMA CA RALEY’S #331 SEAFOOD FAIRFIELD CA RALEY’S #332 SEAFOOD FAIRFIELD CA RALEY’S #336 SEAFOOD BRENTWOOD CA RALEY’S #338 SEAFOOD OAKDALE CA RALEY’S #339 SEAFOOD MODESTO CA RALEY’S #343 SEAFOOD BENICIA CA RALEYS #409 FOLSOM CA RALEY’S #410 SEAFOOD FOLSOM CA RALEY’S #412 SEAFOOD GRANITE BAY CA RALEY’S #417 SEAFOOD FAIR OAKS CA RALEY’S #420 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA RALEY’S #421 SEAFOOD FAIR OAKS CA RALEY’S #422 SEAFOOD PLACERVILLE CA RALEY’S #424 SEAFOOD EL DORADO HILLS CA RALEY’S #426 SEAFOOD JACKSON CA RALEY’S #431 SEAFOOD CARMICHAEL CA RALEY’S #435 SEAFOOD SACRAMENTO CA RALEY’S #440 SEAFOOD RANCHO CORDOVA CA RALEY’S #443 SEAFOOD ELK GROVE CA RALEY’S #445 SEAFOOD LODI CA SPD MARKET #1 NEVADA CITY CA SPD MARKET #2 GRASS VALLEY CA WHOLESOME CHOICE MARKET ANAHEIM CA ALBERTSONS VARIOUS LOCATIONS ID FISHERMANS MARKET & GRILL COEUR DALENE ID FLYING FISH LLC SANDPOINT ID MILLERS HVST FDS SPIRIT LAKE ID NELS BI-LO FOOD CTR 0108 POCATELLO ID ROSAUER’S #109 MOSCOW ID ROSAUER’S #133 LEWISTON ID YOKES FRESH MKT #04 SANDPOINT ID YOKES FRESH MKT #05 KELLOGG ID YOKES FRESH MKT #17 POST FALLS ID ROD’S HARVEST FOOD ST IGNATIUS MT ROSAUER’S #127 MISSOULA MT ROSAUER’S #137 KALISPELL MT ROSAUER’S #140 BOZEMAN MT STEINS MARKET #4 EUREKA MT SUPER 1 FOODS-CITY CTR KALISPELL MT SUPER 1 FOODS-EVERGREEN KALISPELL MT SUPER 1 FOODS-HAMILTON HAMILTON MT SUPER 1 FOOD- STEVENSVILLE STEVENSVILLE MT RALEY’S #103 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY’S #106 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY’S #108 SEAFOOD RENO NV RALEY’S #109 SEAFOOD GARDNERVILLE NV RALEY’S #110 SEAFOOD SPARKS NV RALEY’S #113 SEAFOOD INCLINE NV RALEY’S #114 SEAFOOD CARSON CITY NV RALEY’S #115 SEAFOOD GOLDEN VALLEY NV RALEY’S #117 SEAFOOD ELKO NV SHUCKS TAVERN III- DURANGO LAS VEGAS NV ALBERTSONS VARIOUS LOCATIONS OR DICK HOWARD’S MEATS KLAMATH FALLS OR FITTS SEAFOOD SALEM OR FOOD 4 LESS – MEDFORD MEDFORD OR INT’L C-FOOD MKT DD FLORENCE OR MANZANITA GROC.& DELI MANZANITA OR MARKET OF CHOICE #1 EUGENE OR MARKET OF CHOICE #10 EUGENE OR MARKET OF CHOICE #11 ASHLAND OR MARKET OF CHOICE #2 BEAVERTON OR MARKET OF CHOICE #3 PORTLAND OR MARKET OF CHOICE #5 WEST LINN OR MARKET OF CHOICE #6 EUGENE OR NICKABOBS MEAT MARKET EBX ROSEBURG OR PACIFIC FISH & OYSTER PORTLAND OR PACIFIC OYSTER-RETAIL BAY CITY OR ROTH’S #10 (UG# 47640) INDEPENDENCE OR SHERMS #4 ROSEBURG OR SHERM’S THUNDERBIRD #2 KLAMATH FALLS OR SHERM’S THUNDERBIRD ** MEDFORD OR SHOP N KART/ASHLAND ** ASHLAND OR ZUPANS MACADAM PORTLAND OR WINCO FOODS VARIOUS LOCATIONS TX ALBERTSONS VARIOUS LOCATIONS UT ALBERTSONS VARIOUS LOCATIONS WA ANDERSONS GROCERY REPUBLIC WA DISSMORE’S IGA PULLMAN WA IGA FOOD CACHE LLC FIFE WA LEPREKON #5 MOSES LAKE WA MARKET PLACE #228 FRIDAY HARBOR WA ROSAUER’S #103 SPOKANE VALLEY WA ROSAUER’S #107 SPOKANE WA ROSAUER’S #129 SPOKANE WA ROSAUER’S #139 YAKIMA WA ROSAUER’S #170 COLFAX WA SUPER 1 FOODS #135 COLVILLE WA SUPER 1 FOODS #136 WALLA WALLA WA WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY SEATTLE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #03 SPOKANE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #07 DEER PARK WA YOKES FRESH MKT #08 AIRWAY HEIGHTS WA YOKES FRESH MKT #09 SPOKANE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #10 MEAD WA YOKES FRESH MKT #11 SPOKANE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #12 PASCO WA YOKES FRESH MKT #13 KENNEWICK WA YOKES FRESH MKT #14 WEST RICHLAND WA YOKES FRESH MKT #15 RICHLAND WA YOKES FRESH MKT #16 LIBERTY LAKE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #18 SPOKANE VALLEY WA YOKES FRESH MKT #19 SPOKANE WA YOKES FRESH MKT #20 CHENEY WA ROCKY MOUNTAIN SEAFOOD AFTON WY

Product from the recalled lots was displayed at their seafood departments where the product was likely sold as steak loins, or pieces of loins, on a tray with clear plastic wrap cover. It may also have been sold out of the fresh case and wrapped in butcher paper to the customer’s order.