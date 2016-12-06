Reducing Allergen Recalls Under FSMA

With the Food Safety Modernization Act’s preventive controls rule now in effect, it’s the perfect time to explore one of the most widespread issues in the food industry—allergen recalls. Let’s explore the issues at hand, the challenges, and the solutions.

The Issues

Food allergens are a scary reality for many consumers. Roughly 3-6 percent of children and 2-4 percent of adults are allergic to one or more of the eight common foods that cause 90 percent of all food allergen reactions in the U.S. Known as “The Big 8,” these food groups include milk, egg, peanut, tree nuts (14 of them including coconut), fish (species specific), crustacean shellfish (species specific), wheat, and soy. The Big 8 are used in tens of thousands of food products that use one or more of these allergens as an ingredient in their formulation.

An allergic reaction can be triggered by a minuscule amount of any one of these allergens and the reactions vary, ranging from a tingling of the mouth and lips to vomiting and diarrhea, to respiratory difficulties, blood pressure issues, and even death due to anaphylactic shock. Every year, about 3,000 consumers die and tens of thousands seek emergency medical treatment to reverse the effects of their allergic reactions.

The only way allergic consumers can protect themselves is by completely avoiding the allergen they are allergic to. In order to succeed, this involves three fundamental principles:

Allergic consumers are responsible for reading the ingredient statement of the food to determine whether or not the particular item contains the allergen they must avoid; Allergic consumers must always be prepared for accidental exposure by carrying an epinephrine injector and emergency contact information; and Those manufacturing, preparing, and serving food must provide safe food by preventing cross-contact, as well as accurate information to enable consumers to avoid allergen exposure.

The Challenges

In spite of the obvious associated health hazards and the seemingly simple solutions to allow consumers to avoid specific allergens, the food industry is still struggling to bring this issue under control. The pie chart containing the annual Reportable Food Registry for fiscal year 2015 shows that allergen recalls continue to be the number one reason for food recalls in the U.S., with 47 percent of total recalls. This is followed by two pathogens, which combined, account for another 44 percent of the recalls.

Perhaps more importantly would be to know why allergens are the number one reason for food product recalls in the U.S.

A search for root causes leads us to two basic operational failures, one dealing with label control and the other to allergen cross-contact. First, and most common, is the failure to declare the allergen(s) contained in the product on the information panel of the package, as required by labeling regulations. Examples include outright omission of the allergen or not using the common name. Such labeling errors are the result of lack of controls at the supplier of labels or computer errors in the in-house printing of finish product labels. Another example is putting a product containing an allergen in the wrong packaging material, say of another similar product, which does not contain the allergen. The omission of declaring an allergen at the supplier level can result in a carry-through of such “hidden” allergen into the final product, again resulting in a misbranded finished product in the market. Another example of labeling failure is the result of a product formula change that is not carried through to the label.

The second type of failure that leads to a misbranded product subject to recall is the result of allergen cross-contact. Basic root causes include ineffective allergen cleanups of food contact surfaces of shared equipment and utensils; inappropriate cleaning practices, such as the use of high air or water pressure; not using dedicated utensils for allergens; inappropriate personnel practices and clothing; lack control of rework (like-into-like); and the accidental use of a wrong ingredient containing an allergen. Unfortunately, these types of operational failures are invisible to the consumer who will buy the product based on reading the content of the ingredient declaration.

In short, the problem of allergen recalls can be reduced to two basic issues. First, failures that lead to inaccurate labels and second, failures that lead to unintended allergens being in the final product. Both issues can be very detrimental to allergic consumers, and invariably lead to costly recalls.

The Solutions

Some solutions include more effective label or package control at packing/labeling process steps. For others problems, such as omitting allergens from labels, thorough root cause analysis is needed. The unintended presence of an allergen in products due to cross-contact or other processing/operational failures will also need root cause analysis to identify the basic issues that lead to these failures.

I’ll start by looking into ways and means to prevent allergen cross-contact during manufacturing operations. The Preventive Controls Rule, namely Part 117, revised several provisions of the current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), Part 110 to address and control potential allergen cross-contact as part of the preventive controls. These new requirements are contained in the new Part 117, Subpart B—cGMP.

On more than 20 occasions, the phrase “to protect against cross-contact” was added to the different components of the new cGMP, aiming to reduce failures that result in unintended allergens being added to a product. These additional preventive controls were added to:

Personnel hygienic practices;

Outer garments;

Design and construction of plant equipment and utensils (including location, materials, construction and finishing, seams of food contact surfaces, separation/partition of operations, ventilation systems, dust control, enclosed systems, and timing of manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities);

Sanitation of equipment and utensils with special emphasis on food-contact surfaces;

Sanitation of nonfood-contact surfaces;

Control of single-service articles such as utensils, paper cups, and paper towels;

Storage and handling of cleaned portable equipment and utensils with food-contact surfaces; and

Processes and controls (such as manufacturing procedures, testing and segregation of raw materials and ingredients, reuse of water for washing, rinsing and conveying of food, inspection of containers, handling and storing of raw materials and ingredients, identification and segregation of ingredients that are food allergens, work-in-process and rework, transfer of food allergens to other foods during manufacturing, and protection of finished product against cross-contact during warehousing and distribution).

A great way to approach these newly regulated allergen cross-contact preventive controls and update your current Allergen Control Program is:

Obtain a copy the FDA’s summary revisions to the cGMP and additional requirements to address allergen cross-contact;

Have your food safety team review and understand the scope and intent of these new allergen cross-contact preventive measures;

Carefully walk the plant with these regulations in mind to verify conformance;

Identify non-conformance issues, address them, and update your Allergen Control Program, including new documentation and records, as necessary;

Identify new education/training needs and make them part of your allergen control training;

Carry out such training and document it; and

Implement verification activities to ensure compliance with new allergen cross-contact preventive controls.

As the team walks the plant, it is critical that shared equipment and production schedules designed to minimize allergen cleanup after unique allergens have been used be kept in mind to identify specific allergen cleanup as potential preventive controls in the Food Safety Plan. In other words, by asking “What is the likelihood of the hazard (allergen cross-contact) in the absence of the preventive control (cleanup after the unique allergen)?,” the team will be able to identify specific allergen cleanups that are essential for food safety, and those should be treated as Preventive Controls under Part 117.

While some operational changes and adjustments may be easier to implement, in some cases changes to the design, maintenance, and operations of equipment may be necessary. These may take more time and capital to develop and implement.

Let’s now take a look at the failures resulting in misbranded food products. The most troublesome mistakes (not declaring the allergens, using the wrong package or label, and wrong terminology) account for over half of failures and can be minimized, if not eliminated, with some straightforward labeling-related preventive controls.

By comparing the samples representing each shipment of labels with their proofed versions, this simple verification procedure should lead to a correction at receiving if any labels arrive with printing errors. In such a case, the shipment would be returned to the supplier or destroyed. This assumes that other potential causes such as splices and mixed lots have been addressed as well. This preventive control at receiving should minimize, if not prevent, entry of non-compliant labels into the facility.

Being reassured that only correct labels are stored in the warehouse is no guarantee that these will end up with the right product. Consider implementing another potential preventive control at packaging/labeling of the finished product. This effort constitutes a verification procedure to assure a proper match between the label/package/container and the product that will be added. There are many ways of achieving this goal that are dependent on the technology used, the complexity of the manufacturing process, the quantity of products, the number of allergens, and other factors. Similar procedures can be applied to avoid failures with in-house label printing processes.

Using these two potential labeling Preventive Controls, one at receiving and another at the process step where the label and the product come together, will go a long way in minimizing the risk to allergic consumers and the costs of recalls.

The possibility of designating these two measures as Preventive Controls under Part 117 is quite reasonable, depending on the complexity of the manufacturing process. Again, the key question would be to ask, “What is the likelihood of the hazard, namely a misbranded product, in the absence of the Preventive Control?” In the first case, a misprinted label would be received and accepted. Such mistake could still be caught and prevented from going further in the packaging/labeling step. Still, catching the mistake at receiving is far less costly than catching it when a product has already been packaged in mislabeled containers. In the second case, that is, in the absence of a labeling verification activity at packaging/labeling, the likelihood of a misbranded product reaching the consumer increases dramatically. So identifying the measure as a Preventive Control at this process step would be a prudent decision under Part 117.

A resource for companies wanting or needing to challenge their allergen control program is AIB’s Consolidated Standards for Inspection. It contains many requirements that are directly or indirectly associated with allergen control, as seen in Standards table.

Future success in preventing misbranded food products due to cross-contact or inaccurate labels will go a long way in reducing the number one reason for food recalls in the U.S. This can be achieved by elevating a couple of current practices to the level of a Preventive Control under Part 117, and managing them similar to a Critical Control Point, with monitoring, correction/corrective action, verification, validation (for allergen cleanup procedures), and documentation. Employee education and training to become Qualified Individuals related to allergen control and the production of safe, legal food will be of uppermost importance for these modifications to your Food Safety Plan to succeed.

