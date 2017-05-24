Recall of Food Produced at Airway Heights Corrections Center Due to Water Contamination

Based on recent events involving the water supply in Airway Heights, Wash., and out of an abundance of caution, the Washington Department of Corrections has issued a voluntary recall of the food manufactured by the Airway Heights Corrections Center’s Correctional Industries’ food production facility.
The Department has ceased distributing potentially affected food products produced and distributed from Airway Heights Corrections Center to other correctional facilities and external customers. The Department has removed foods from the meal plan which were produced at Airway Heights Corrections Center, including brownies, breakfast bars, and other Airway Heights’ produced baked goods. Alternative menus have been developed to avoid any of the Airway Heights’ produced goods at this time.
This voluntary recall of food items produced at the Airway Heights Corrections Center is based on a finding of elevated levels of fluorinated organic chemicals (PFOS and PFOA) in the City of Airway Heights drinking water supply. The City of Airway Heights advised its water customers to not drink city water or use city water for cooking. This advisory will be in effect until further notice.
The levels found in the drinking water exceeded the EPA lifetime health advisory level. The advisory level is based on lifetime exposure from water ingestion, not from skin contact or breathing water vapor, which are not considered to be unsafe. While the levels found in the City of Airway Heights drinking water are above what is considered safe to drink, the amount of PFOA/PFOS in food processed with the water is likely to be much lower. The health risk from eating food processed with the water is expected to be very small.
The Department is issuing the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution and not in response to any specific threat of illness. The Department is working with local authorities and health officials to determine when it can resume normal operations.
|Item No.
|Product
|10312
|WHITE WHOLE GRAIN DINNER ROLLS
|10000
|WHITE WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH BREAD
|10310
|WHITE WHOLE GRAIN HAMBURGER BUNS
|10315
|WHITE WHOLE GRAIN LOAF BREAD
|10191
|WHITE WHOLE WHEAT BREAD ENDS
|10309
|WHITE WHOLE WHEAT HOT DOG BUNS
|10075
|WHITE WHOLE GRAIN BREAD SLICES, I/W>200 CT/CS
|10008
|VEGAN WHEAT BREAD SLICES,I/W>200 CT/CS
|10437
|W/G APPLE CHUNK MUFFINS, I/W
|10430
|W/G BUTTER BRICKLE MUFFINS, I/W
|10446
|W/G PUMPKIN BREAD MUFFINS, I/W
|10448
|W/G BANANA MUFFINS, I/W
|10447
|W/G CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS, I/W
|10025
|BROWNIES, CHOCOLATE, I/W
|10132
|COOKIES, CHOCOLATE CHIP, 2 EA/PK, I/W
|10120
|COOKIES, GINGER SNAP , 2 EA/PK, I/W
|10360
|COOKIES, LEMON SUGAR, 2-EA/PK, I/W
|10173
|COOKIES, OATMEAL, 2 EA/PK, I/W
|10241
|CUPCAKES, CHOCOLATE, NO ICING, I/W
|10240
|CUPCAKES, YELLOW, NO ICING, I/W
|12788
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO W/RICE AND CORN
|12704
|CHEESE SAUCE WITH MACARONI AND GREEN BEANS
|12730
|CHEESY EGG OMELET WITH SWEET RICE AND O’BRIEN POTATOES
|11956
|PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY “A”
|11952
|TURKEY HAM
|11953
|TURKEY SALAMI
|11948
|TURKEY, SLICED
|11822
|TURKEY HAM W/PB&J
|11823
|TURKEY SALAMI W/PB&J
|11832
|TURKEY W/M W/PB&J
|10232
|YELLOW (PB&J) SNACKS – (2 PACK BREAD)
|10554
|EGG & CHEESE BREAKFAST MUFFINS WTURKEY HAM, I/W (50EA)
|10556
|EGG & CHEESE MUFFIN I/W (50EA)
|10532
|BANANA BREAKFAST BARS,I/W> 100 CT. 2.9-OZ/CS
|10573
|BLUEBERRY BREAKFAST BARS, I/W> 100 CT. 2.9-OZ/CS
|10536
|CHOCOLATE CHIP BREAKFAST BARS, I/W> 100 CT. 2.9-OZ/CS
|10534
|STRAWBERRY BREAKFAST BARS, I/W> 100 CT. 2.9-OZ/CS
|12735
|BREAKFAST BURRITO WITH RANCHERO SAUCE AND SWEET RICE
|12777
|BREADED FISH PATTY W/RICE AND PEAS
|12704
|CHEESE SAUCE WITH MACARONI AND GREEN BEANS
|12726
|CREAMY TUNA CASSEROLE WITH ROTINI AND VEGETABLES
|11991
|BREAKFAST TRAY C
|10880
|HALAL BOLOGNA TRAY LUNCH
|10911
|HALAL CHICKEN BREAST LUNCH>36-EA/CS
|11956
|PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY TRAY LUNCH
|12738
|APPLE PIE BURRITO, SCRAMBLED EGGS AND POTATOES
|14618
|VEGAN NAVY BEAN HASH AND SWEET RICE WITH RAISINS
|14610
|VEGAN RICE & BEAN BURRITO, CHUNK ROAST POTATOES & CORN
|14616
|VEGAN ZUCCHINI SCRAMBLE AND CAJUN STYLE BLACK BEANS
|14612
|VEGAN CAJUN STYLE BLACK BEANS, RICE AND CORN
|14600
|VEGAN CHILI WITH RICE AND VEGETABLES
|14602
|VEGAN CHILI WITH MACARONI AND GREEN BEANS
|14785
|VEGAN CURRIED LENTIL STEW AND RICE BLEND
|14608
|VEGAN NAVY BEANS W/MUSTARD SAUCE, RICE BLEND AND PEAS
|14604
|VEGAN SLOPPY JOE, TATOR PUFFS AND VEGETABLES
|14606
|VEGAN SPAGHETTI, AND COOKED LENTILS
|14620
|VEGAN VEGETABLE STEW AND CAJUN STYLE BLACK BEANS
|14622
|VEGAN SPICY BEAN BURRITO W/RED CHILI SAUCE, RICE & VEGETABLES
|11930
|VEGAN BREAKFAST TRAY H
|11924
|VEGAN BREAKFAST TRAY G
|11922
|VEGAN CHEESE LUNCH
|11920
|VEGAN PBJ LUNCH
