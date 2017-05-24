Food Quality & Safety

Recall of Food Produced at Airway Heights Corrections Center Due to Water Contamination

Based on recent events involving the water supply in Airway Heights, Wash., and out of an abundance of caution, the Washington Department of Corrections has issued a voluntary recall of the food manufactured by the Airway Heights Corrections Center’s Correctional Industries’ food production facility.

The Department has ceased distributing potentially affected food products produced and distributed from Airway Heights Corrections Center to other correctional facilities and external customers. The Department has removed foods from the meal plan which were produced at Airway Heights Corrections Center, including brownies, breakfast bars, and other Airway Heights’ produced baked goods. Alternative menus have been developed to avoid any of the Airway Heights’ produced goods at this time.

This voluntary recall of food items produced at the Airway Heights Corrections Center is based on a finding of elevated levels of fluorinated organic chemicals (PFOS and PFOA) in the City of Airway Heights drinking water supply. The City of Airway Heights advised its water customers to not drink city water or use city water for cooking. This advisory will be in effect until further notice.

The levels found in the drinking water exceeded the EPA lifetime health advisory level.  The advisory level is based on lifetime exposure from water ingestion, not from skin contact or breathing water vapor, which are not considered to be unsafe. While the levels found in the City of Airway Heights drinking water are above what is considered safe to drink, the amount of PFOA/PFOS in food processed with the water is likely to be much lower.  The health risk from eating food processed with the water is expected to be very small.

The Department is issuing the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution and not in response to any specific threat of illness. The Department is working with local authorities and health officials to determine when it can resume normal operations.

 

Item No. Product
10312 WHITE WHOLE GRAIN DINNER ROLLS
10000 WHITE WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH BREAD
10310 WHITE WHOLE GRAIN HAMBURGER BUNS
10315 WHITE WHOLE GRAIN LOAF BREAD
10191 WHITE WHOLE WHEAT BREAD ENDS
10309 WHITE WHOLE WHEAT HOT DOG BUNS
10075 WHITE WHOLE GRAIN BREAD SLICES, I/W>200 CT/CS
10008 VEGAN WHEAT BREAD SLICES,I/W>200 CT/CS
10437 W/G APPLE CHUNK MUFFINS, I/W
10430 W/G BUTTER BRICKLE MUFFINS, I/W
10446 W/G PUMPKIN BREAD MUFFINS, I/W
10448 W/G BANANA MUFFINS, I/W
10447 W/G CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS, I/W
10025 BROWNIES, CHOCOLATE, I/W
10132 COOKIES, CHOCOLATE CHIP, 2 EA/PK, I/W
10120 COOKIES, GINGER SNAP , 2 EA/PK, I/W
10360 COOKIES, LEMON SUGAR, 2-EA/PK, I/W
10173 COOKIES, OATMEAL, 2 EA/PK, I/W
10241 CUPCAKES, CHOCOLATE, NO ICING, I/W
10240 CUPCAKES, YELLOW, NO ICING, I/W
12788 BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO W/RICE AND CORN
12704 CHEESE SAUCE WITH MACARONI AND GREEN BEANS
12730 CHEESY EGG OMELET WITH SWEET RICE AND O’BRIEN POTATOES
11956 PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY “A”
11952 TURKEY HAM
11953 TURKEY SALAMI
11948 TURKEY, SLICED
11822 TURKEY HAM W/PB&J
11823 TURKEY SALAMI W/PB&J
11832 TURKEY W/M W/PB&J
10232 YELLOW (PB&J) SNACKS – (2 PACK BREAD)
10554 EGG & CHEESE BREAKFAST MUFFINS WTURKEY HAM, I/W (50EA)
10556 EGG & CHEESE MUFFIN I/W (50EA)
10532 BANANA BREAKFAST BARS,I/W> 100 CT.  2.9-OZ/CS
10573 BLUEBERRY BREAKFAST BARS, I/W> 100 CT. 2.9-OZ/CS
10536 CHOCOLATE CHIP BREAKFAST BARS, I/W> 100 CT.  2.9-OZ/CS
10534 STRAWBERRY BREAKFAST BARS, I/W> 100 CT. 2.9-OZ/CS
12735 BREAKFAST BURRITO WITH RANCHERO SAUCE AND SWEET RICE
12777 BREADED FISH PATTY W/RICE AND PEAS
12726 CREAMY TUNA CASSEROLE WITH ROTINI AND VEGETABLES
11991 BREAKFAST TRAY C
10880 HALAL BOLOGNA TRAY LUNCH
10911 HALAL CHICKEN BREAST LUNCH>36-EA/CS
11956 PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY TRAY LUNCH
12738 APPLE PIE BURRITO, SCRAMBLED EGGS AND POTATOES
14618 VEGAN NAVY BEAN HASH AND SWEET RICE WITH RAISINS
14610 VEGAN RICE & BEAN BURRITO, CHUNK ROAST POTATOES & CORN
14616 VEGAN ZUCCHINI SCRAMBLE AND CAJUN STYLE BLACK BEANS
14612 VEGAN CAJUN STYLE BLACK BEANS, RICE AND CORN
14600 VEGAN CHILI WITH RICE AND VEGETABLES
14602 VEGAN CHILI WITH MACARONI AND  GREEN BEANS
14785 VEGAN CURRIED LENTIL STEW AND RICE BLEND
14608 VEGAN NAVY BEANS W/MUSTARD SAUCE, RICE BLEND AND PEAS
14604 VEGAN SLOPPY JOE, TATOR PUFFS AND VEGETABLES
14606 VEGAN SPAGHETTI, AND COOKED LENTILS
14620 VEGAN VEGETABLE STEW AND CAJUN STYLE BLACK BEANS
14622 VEGAN SPICY BEAN BURRITO W/RED CHILI SAUCE, RICE & VEGETABLES
11930 VEGAN BREAKFAST TRAY H
11924 VEGAN BREAKFAST TRAY G
11922 VEGAN CHEESE LUNCH
11920 VEGAN PBJ LUNCH

