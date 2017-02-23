Ready Pac Foods Recalls Chicken Salad Due to Listeria

Three Ready Pac Foods Inc. establishments, located in Swedesboro, N.J., in Jackson, Ga., and the headquarters establishment in Irwindale, Calif., are recalling approximately 59,225 pounds of one variety of chicken salad product that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Puro Picante Blazin’ Hot salad items were produced between Jan. 17, 2017 and Feb. 17, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

7.5-oz. single serve salad bowl packages of “Ready Pac Foods Puro Picante Blazin Hot” with Use By Dates of 01/31/17 through 03/04/2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-27497, P-32081, or P-18502B inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 21, 2017 when the firm received notification from the cheese supplier that the cheese ingredient utilized in the chicken salad products was included in an expanded cheese recall due to potential contamination with L. monocytogenes.