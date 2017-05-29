Readfield Meats Recalls Beef Trimmings Due to Possible Adulteration

Readfield Meats, Inc., doing business as Ruffino Meats & Food Service, Bryan, Texas, is recalling approximately 45,985 pounds of beef trimming products due to possible adulteration. The product labels include “For Cooking Only,” indicating that they are intended for further processing to apply a full lethality at a federally inspected establishment. Because the products were distributed to non-federally inspected establishments where it cannot be verified that sufficient further processing occurred to remove foodborne pathogens that could have been present, these products must be removed from commerce.

The frozen raw beef trimmings items were produced from May 26, 2015 through May 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

50-lb. boxes containing “BEEF TRIMMINGS FOR COOKING ONLY.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13126” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail markets, state inspected plants, and individuals located in Texas.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS compliance officer found cases of raw beef trimmings labeled “For Cooking Only” at a retail location.