Rajbhog Distributors GA Recalls Jalebi Product Due to Undeclared Almonds

Rajbhog Distributors GA. Inc., Tucker, Ga., is recalling 1467 packets of Jalebi because it may contain undeclared almond pieces.

These Jalebi packets (Code number-P026 and P027) were distributed to the grocery stores located in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee. It might have reached the consumers through retail stores.

These products can be identified by visibly looking at the Jalebi packets packed in clear containers as Almonds are used as a toppings to garnish the Indian sweet, Jalebi.

This problem was highlighted by FDA inspectors while inspecting our food distribution facility. The problem was caused due to recent change in the packing of the product to enhance the appearance of the product.

The consumers who have purchased clear containers of Rajbhog brand Jalebi are urged to return to the place of purchase for a full refund.