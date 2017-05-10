Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip Recalled Due to Glass Fragments

Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip due to the possibility of the product containing small glass fragments.

The 16 oz. artichoke and spinach dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee with a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which is printed on the lid of the container. The product in question is found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.

The company was aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints.