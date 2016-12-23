Pork Rinds & Snacks Recalls Produts Due to Possible Salmonella

Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC, Spartanburg, S.C., is recalling approximately 7,629 pounds of pork skin products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The ready-to-eat pork skin items were produced on various dates between Sept. 27, 2016 and Dec. 13, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 23 17.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the company’s seasoning supplier notified the company that the seasoning mix contained milk powder recalled by Valley Milk Products. Valley Milk Products recalled nonfat high heat milk powder and sweet cream buttermilk powder products on Dec. 9, 2016 due to potential Salmonella contamination.