Pork King Sausage Recalls Sausage Links Due to Undeclared Allergen

Pork King Sausage, New York, N.Y., is recalling approximately 44,035 pounds of raw sausage link products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen. The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The raw sausage link products were produced on various dates from Feb. 16 through June 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. boxes of Peter’s Wholesale Meat Corp. “British Style Bangers” with lot code 03143.

5-lb. boxes of “PORK KING IRISH STYLE BANGERS” with lot codes 2153, 2146, 2139, 3138, 3103, 1076, 2076, 1069, 2069,3067, 1062, 2062, 3061, 1055, 2055, 1047, 2047 and 3047.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 4396” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale and institutional locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.