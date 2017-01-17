Pictsweet Recalls Okra Due to Glass Contamination

The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 oz. Breaded Okra after the company learned that some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested. There has been one minor injury reported in connection with this issue.

The recall impacts Pictsweet Farms 12 oz. Breaded Okra with UPC number 070560 98377 8 and Best-By date of Nov. 3, 2018. Recalled production codes include: 3086B C, 3086BD, 3086BE, 3086BF, and 3086BG. This information is printed on the back panel of each package.

The affected Breaded Okra product was distributed through retail stores across the United States.