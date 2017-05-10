Food Quality & Safety

Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Recalled Due to Listeria

Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division has initiated a voluntary recall of all lot numbers of the Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Chicken Waffle Sandwich distributed nationwide as it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is a result of a notification by its supplier, PINNACLE FOODS, that the waffles used for this product have the potential to be contaminated after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment where the waffles are produced.

Product was sold frozen and distributed nationwide to Save-A-Lot stores.

All Date Codes of the following Products are included in this recall:

Item UPC Product size/Box
Save-A-Lot  Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich 051933353664 14.4 oz /box

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »