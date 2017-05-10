Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Recalled Due to Listeria

Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division has initiated a voluntary recall of all lot numbers of the Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Chicken Waffle Sandwich distributed nationwide as it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is a result of a notification by its supplier, PINNACLE FOODS, that the waffles used for this product have the potential to be contaminated after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment where the waffles are produced.

Product was sold frozen and distributed nationwide to Save-A-Lot stores.

All Date Codes of the following Products are included in this recall: