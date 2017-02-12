PetSmart Recalls Canned Dog Food Due to Metal Contamination

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com, and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores. This product is being voluntarily recalled as a precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

This recall was initiated after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints.

The recalled products include the following Grreat Choice dog food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017:

Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground, 13.2 oz. cans, UPC 7-3725726116-7, Best By

8/5/19, Lot 1759338