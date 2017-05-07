Perdue Recalls Poultry Due to Foreign Matter Contamination

Perdue Foods LLC., Gainesville, Ga., is recalling approximately 2,148 pounds of chicken sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The Italian chicken sausage links were produced on March 27, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. plastic packages containing eight links of fully cooked ready to eat “PERDUE HARVESTLAND Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage” bearing package code 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-2617” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail distributor in Connecticut and Maryland.

The problem was discovered on May 5, 2017, when FSIS was notified by the firm that they had received three consumer complaints of blue plastic materials in the sausage.