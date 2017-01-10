Palmer Candy Recalls Various Products Due to Salmonella

Palmer Candy Co. is conducting a limited recall of certain chocolate products after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating that it supplies to Palmer Candy has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between Oct. 20, 2016 and Dec. 9, 2016 and shipped by Palmer Candy to grocery, convenience store, and wholesale customers nationwide.

The recall is the result of a potentially contaminated milk powder ingredient recalled by Valley Milk Products, a derivative of which was included as a small portion of the ingredients by another company in a confectionary coating supplied to Palmer Candy. Affected products include a variety of candy products sold to retailers under the Palmer Candy Company brand, private label chocolates for retail distribution, and bulk products provided to retailers for repackaging.

Recalled products include the following: