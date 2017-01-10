Food Quality & Safety

Palmer Candy Recalls Various Products Due to Salmonella

Palmer Candy Co. is conducting a limited recall of certain chocolate products after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating that it supplies to Palmer Candy has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between Oct. 20, 2016 and Dec. 9, 2016 and shipped by Palmer Candy to grocery, convenience store, and wholesale customers nationwide.

The recall is the result of a potentially contaminated milk powder ingredient recalled by Valley Milk Products, a derivative of which was included as a small portion of the ingredients by another company in a confectionary coating supplied to Palmer Candy. Affected products include a variety of candy products sold to retailers under the Palmer Candy Company brand, private label chocolates for retail distribution, and bulk products provided to retailers for repackaging.

Recalled products include the following:

UPC # Affected Items Purchased By Consumers Expiration Range
77232-17250 Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz. 4/26/2017 – 6/7/2017
77232-17137 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/27/2017 – 8/3/2017
77232-16310 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/27/2017
77232-17254 Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 9/2/2017
77232-16043 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 8/7/2017 – 8/7/2017
77232-17255 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 7/26/2017 – 8/7/2017
77232-17002 Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz. 4/30/2017 – 5/22/2017
77232-17291 Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/18/2017
77232-17285 Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz. 4/18/2017 -5/1/2017
77232-23045 Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz. 4/25/2017 – 5/14/2017
77232-17270 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz. 7/15/2017 – 8/29/2017
77232-16309 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/28/2017
77232-16042 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 7/17/2017
77232-13990 Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz. 8/30/2017 – 9/`7/2017
77232-13227 Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz. 7/18/2017 – 8/3/2017
25439-20204 Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz. 7/28/2017 – 8/3/2017
X000FMRA8J Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz. 7/29/2017 – 8/8/2017
41415-22691 Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz. 4/26/2017 – 5/23/2017
41415-23091 Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz. 8/3/2017 – 8/7/2017
77232-02580 Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz. 4/12/2017 – 5/28/2017
77232-12147 Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/27/2017
77232-12146 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz. 7/12/2017 – 7/28/2017

 

