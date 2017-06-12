Packer Avenue Foods Recalls Chicken Salad Due to Undeclared Allergens

Packer Avenue Foods, Inc., Philadelphia, Pa., is recalling approximately 9,690 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE Chicken Salad with White Meat Chicken was produced on various dates from May 17 through May 26, 2017. The following product is subject to recall:

5-lb. plastic tubs of “MAIN STREET BRAND CHICKEN SALAD WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” with “Use By” dates of 6 10; 6 11; 6 12; 6 13; 6 14; 6 15; 6 16; 6 17; 6 18 and; 6 19.

5-lb. plastic tubs of “Packer Avenue Foods CHICKEN SALAD WITH WHITE MEAT CHICKEN” with “Use By” dates of 6 10; 6 11; 6 12; 6 13; 6 14; 6 15; 6 16; 6 17; 6 18 and; 6 19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-19977” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale locations Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017 when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the cracker meal the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.