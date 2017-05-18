The Osso Good Recalls Beef and Pork Produced Without Inspection

The Osso Good Co., San Rafael, Calif., is recalling approximately 1,210 pounds of beef and pork bone broth products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The beef bone broth and spicy pork bone broth products were produced and packaged between May 5, 2016 and May 5, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, BEEF BONE BROTH, GRASS FED, PASTURE RAISED, NON GMO, HORMONE FREE.”

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, SPICY PORK BONE BROTH Pastured pork bone broth with a touch of heat.”

20-fl. oz. individual plastic pouch containing “THE OSSO GOOD CO, SIMPLY BEEF BROTH, AIP COMPLIANT BONE BROTH, GRASS FED, PASTURE RAISED, NON GMO, HORMONE FREE.”

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, New York, and Washington.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS Office of Investigations, Enforcement and Audit officer initiated an inquiry in response to a consumer complaint regarding The Osso Good bone broth products.