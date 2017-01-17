Olymel Recalls Pork Produced Without Proper Inspection

Olymel, S.E.C./ L.P., is recalling approximately 1,124 pounds of pork ribs products because the products were repacked and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.

The pork ribs items were repacked and produced from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. cardboard box of pork rib tips with a packaging date of Jan. 10 to 13, 2017.

30-lb. cardboard box of pork rib tips with a packaging date of Jan. 10 to 13, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8951” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Michigan.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 13, 2017 by FSIS while conducting routine failure to present monitoring activities. FSIS discovered that a shipment of pork spare ribs entered the United States from Canada on or about Jan. 8, 2017, crossing the border in Michigan. The products were then processed and repacked at a federal establishment and further distributed.