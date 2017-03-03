Ohio Farms Packing Recalls Veal Due To E. Coli

Ohio Farms Packing Co. Ltd. is recalling approximately 40,680 pounds of boneless veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli. Also included in the recall is an undetermined amount of veal cutlets produced by Ohio Farms Packing Co. All of the cutlets were sold to food services; none of this product was sold directly to consumers.

The boneless veal products were produced Nov. 30, 2016 through Feb. 3, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

60 lb. boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb Inc.: Boneless Veal SF” with product codes: 511012 511020 511021 511023 511024 511030 511032 511034 511336 511337 511340 511341 511343 511351 511362 511365



60 lb. boxes of “Atlantic Veal & Lamb LLC: Boneless Veal” with product codes: 507023 507030 507335 507342 507356 507358



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34569” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Illinois State Department of Agriculture about a positive non-0157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli sample.