OFD Food Recalls Beef Products Due to Rubber Contamination

OFD Foods, LLC., Albany, Ore., is recalling approximately 197 pounds of beef product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber.

The beef hash item was produced on Dec. 22, 2016. The following product is subject to recall:

88-oz. pouch of “MOUNTAIN HOUSE FREEZE DRIED SPICY SOUTHWEST BREAKFAST HASH,” with pouch code 3253174 and best by date of Dec. 2046.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 1394” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold directly to consumers through internet sales.

The problem was discovered when a firm employee reported finding pieces of rubber in the product on June 12, 2017.