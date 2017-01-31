NSE Products Recalls Protein Drink Due to Undeclared Milk

NSE Products Inc. is recalling all ageLOC TR90 Protein Boost because it contains milk in the formula, which is not declared on the label. Protein Boost has been sold in the U.S. and Canada through independent distributors to end consumers. The recalled product was sold in plastic canisters and can be identified by batch numbers AZ30751, AZ32051, AZ00661, AZ27161 and AZ34161. Product expiration dates are between November 2017 and December 2018.

Protein Boost was designed as a vegetarian product and has “lactose free” and “does not contain milk” claims on the label. The recall was initiated after Nu Skin discovered that the flavoring used in the product contains buttermilk, which constitutes approximately 0.1 percent of the overall product formulation.

Some instances of swollen lips, throat irritation, hives and other symptoms that may be indicative of an allergic reaction have been reported.