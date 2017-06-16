NOW Health Group Expands Recall of Ellyndale Nutty Infusions Because of Listeria

NOW Health Group, Inc. (NOW), Bloomingdale, Ill., is expanding the voluntary recall of Ellyndale Nutty Infusions Roasted Cashew Butter—Product Code E0540, Lot# 2125155, and Ginger Wasabi Cashew Butter—Product Code E0541, Lot# 2124118, to include Roasted Almond Butter—Product Code E0545, Lot# 2124119, and Mango Chili Cashew Butter—Product Code E0542, Lot# 2125156. An FDA follow-up inspection of the Nutty Infusions supplier’s facility revealed these lots have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A limited quantity of Nutty Infusions were distributed online and in retail stores nationwide.

NOW has provided information on this voluntary recall to all its retailers who purchased below products and has encouraged retailers to make every effort to contact their customers to facilitate the return of affected products. Recalled products include:

Item Number Description Lot Number Best By Date E0545 Ellyndale Nutty Infusions Roasted Almond Butter, 10 oz. plastic jars 2124119 2/18 E0542 Ellyndale Nutty Infusions Mango Chili Cashew Butter, 10 oz. plastic jars 2125156 3/19

Evidence of facility contamination was noted after a follow up FDA inspection of the Nutty Infusions supplier. The production of the product has been suspended.

Link to the original recall.