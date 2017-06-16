New England Natural Bakers Recalls Various Products Due to Listeria

New England Natural Bakers, Greenfield, Mass., is issuing a voluntary recall, the company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The following products, with corresponding states affected, are involved in this recall:
|States Affected
|Product Name and UPC
|Size
|Lot Code
Best By Date
|CA, CT, GA, MA, NH, NJ, NY, and PA
|Organic Muesli – 00046689225013
|5 lb cases
25 lb cases
|021018
|CA, CT, GA, MA, NH, NJ, NY, and PA
|Organic Muesli – 00046689225013
|5 lb cases
25 lb cases
|022818
|Nationwide
|Evoke Organic Classic Swiss – 853305003081
|12 oz pouches
|052418
|Nationwide
|Evoke Organic Athlete Fuel – 853305003029
|12 oz pouches
|052418
|CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV
|Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232
|16 oz cartons
|051018
|CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV
|Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232
|16 oz cartons
|051718
|CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV
|Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232
|16 oz cartons
|052418
|CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV
|Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232
|16 oz cartons
|053118
