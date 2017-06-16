Food Quality & Safety

New England Natural Bakers Recalls Various Products Due to Listeria

New England Natural Bakers, Greenfield, Mass., is issuing a voluntary recall, the company has been notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products, with corresponding states affected, are involved in this recall:

 

States Affected Product Name and UPC Size Lot Code
Best By Date
CA, CT, GA, MA, NH, NJ, NY, and PA Organic Muesli – 00046689225013 5 lb cases
25 lb cases		 021018
CA, CT, GA, MA, NH, NJ, NY, and PA Organic Muesli – 00046689225013 5 lb cases
25 lb cases		 022818
Nationwide Evoke Organic Classic Swiss – 853305003081 12 oz pouches 052418
Nationwide Evoke Organic Athlete Fuel – 853305003029 12 oz pouches 052418
CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232 16 oz cartons 051018
CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232 16 oz cartons 051718
CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232 16 oz cartons 052418
CT, DE, MA, MD, NH,NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI,VA, VT, and WV Millville Fruit & Nut Whole Grain Granola – 041498205232 16 oz cartons 053118

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »