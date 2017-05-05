New App Intended to Meet Food Defense Requirements

Magnifi Group, Inc. has released its new encrypted FDA-complaint facility-access app, Access-Wise, which allows administrators to appropriately document who is visiting their facility.

Access-Wise allows users to streamline facility visitors by managing non-employee categories and the necessary documentation and educational requirements for each category.

After a non-employee is documented and approved for visiting, he or she receives an electronic QR code to allow entry into the facility. All visiting information is tracked and comprised into audit-ready reports.

“The ability to efficiently track vendors, contractors, and visitors who frequent such facilities has become a vital component to operational compliance,” says Andrew Wolpe, president and COO, Magnifi Group.

The app’s features are in compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act reforms governed by the FDA, which requires all food supply facilities to mandate audits and keep documentation of all visiting non-employees.

Access-Wise also allows users to create color-coded identification badges to easily decipher who belongs in what department facility to ensure food safety and lower the risk of tampering.

“Any sort of tampering with food supply can have a major impact on people… so it is extremely important that you are controlling the people coming into a facility,” says Wolpe.

The company will be holding its first live demonstration of the Access-Wise’s functionality during the Food Safety Summit, Rosemont, Ill., on May 11, 2017.

Robles is an editorial intern for Wiley’s U.S. B2B editorial division.