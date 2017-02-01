New American Food Products Issues Allergy Alert on Chocolate

New American Food Products, LLC announces a voluntary recall the MILK CHOCOLATE VANILLA CARAMELS Premium Chocolate Treats. The recall was initiated due to concerns of the possible presence of peanuts.

While the product line is available in multiple flavors, the only product being recalled is the MILK CHOCOLATE VANILLA CARAMELS Premium Chocolate Treats flavor of Weigel’s Mountain Valley and Royal Farms Market Place which are only sold in 2.75-ounce bags.

Although the packaging clearly states the product is packed in a facility where other products containing peanuts, tree nuts, milk, wheat, soy, and eggs are packaged, out of an abundance of caution, New American Food Products is recalling all of the 2.75-ounce bags of the Weigel’s Mountain Valley Premium Chocolate Treats MILK CHOCOLATE VANILLA CARAMELS with best by date of 11/14/17 and Royal Farms Premium Chocolate Treats MILK CHOCOLATE VANILLA CARAMELS with best by date of 12/08/17

The company was made aware of the presence of the peanuts through a customer complaint.