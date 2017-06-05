Too Much News, Too Little Time

“The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah has a new segment called “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That” for those days when there’s too much news and too little time to cover everything in detail.

Here’s “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That,” food edition.

Walmart shared its results on using blockchain to digitally track products in the supply chain. The technology shows promise, essentially acting like a fast forward button to quickly identify contaminated products and remove them from the shelves. Walmart encourages the use of blockchain throughout industry.

Efficient traceability could have come in handy with the recent recall of frozen fish containing hepatitis A virus. Hilo Fish Co. conducted a voluntary recall for shipments of frozen imported yellowfin tuna steaks from Vietnam and yellowfin tuna cubes from the Philippines. It traced the products to its customers in California and Texas. Manufacturers where the frozen fish was imported have since modified their food safety procedures.

In regards to imports, May 30 marked the first major compliance date for importers covered by FSMA’s FSVP, which states the same preventive standards apply to food consumed in the U.S., regardless of where it is produced. Importers are required to verify their foreign food suppliers meet FDA safety standards.

To claims of not being safe, in addition to not being nutritious or appetizing, BPI’s beef trial with ABC Broadcasting started in early June. BPI will have to prove that ABC damaged the company’s reputation by referring its “lean finely textured beef” product as “pink slime.” This important $5.7 billion lawsuit is expected to run approximately eight weeks.

Speaking of billions, the Trump Administration’s Fiscal 2018 budget request proposes to slash FDA’s budget from about $2.76 billion to $1.89 billion. AFDO is concerned, warning that cuts could dampen responses to foodborne illnesses, jeopardizing consumers while invalidating the efforts agencies have already made to reduce the cost of protecting the nation’s food supply.

More news causing concern, particularly from those in the agriculture sector, is the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. Scientists say if left unchecked, climate change can produce longer droughts and more intense heat waves, causing big disruptions to agriculture and food production worldwide.

It’s hard to keep up with the news of late, but all these stories have potentially important impacts. Keep informed on the news that not only affects your profession, but your daily life as well.

Marian Zboraj

From The Editor