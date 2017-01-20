Mountain View Recalls Chicken Due To Misbranding

Mountain View Packaging, LLC is recalling approximately 1,080 pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products contain wheat, egg and milk, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The sweet chili chicken items were packaged on Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

18 oz. packages of “Sweet Chili Chicken Meal Starter, fully cooked, boneless, battered white meat chicken in a sweet chili sauce” with a Best-By date of May 17, 2018 and UPC code of 36800-38348.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-39904” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold to a distributor in Utah for further distribution in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 13, 2017 by a customer who was attempting to scan the items to place them into inventory at their store. Specifically, the UPC numbers did not match the UPC codes. The firm notified FSIS of the problem on Jan. 17, 2017.