Mikawaya Issues Allergy Alert for Chocolate Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream

Mikawaya is issuing a voluntary recall of a limited number of Mikawaya Brand Chocolate Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream, which may inadvertently contain peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Only product labeled with UPC code of 070934990609 and lot number LOT 090-17 is included in this recall. The UPC code can be found on the back of the box and the lot number is printed on the top enclosure.

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9.1 oz. of 6-1.5 oz. pieces with UPC code of 070934990609 and lot number LOT 090-17. The product was distributed to all Trader Joe’s stores nationwide and has been removed from sale.

The recall was initiated after receiving one customer report that a Chocolate Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream contained the presence of peanut butter.