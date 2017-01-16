Metal Detectable Tools Avoid Physical Contamination

Keeping the food safe for human consumption is not always as simple as most people may think. Even though food manufacturers are tasked with keeping their facilities clean at all times to prevent widespread illnesses and diseases from occurring, there are other factors that should be considered closely as well. More importantly, these factors involve the proper food storage and transit processes as it relates to packaging and unpacking systems. Specifically, the process that traces food from the manufacturer’s door to the retailer who sells the food directly to the customer.

With this said, when people work in various kinds of environments, there is a need for specific kinds of tools to assist with making the job safer and more efficient. This is true for many industrial environments, especially those that handle food and must adhere to different health and safety guidelines in order to maintain governmental standards.

Fortunately, there are many health and safety guidelines that have been implemented to protect food from contamination. Since contamination can occur at any point in a factory while handling different supplies and tools, there are measures that have been established to eliminate problems. One in particular involves making products like metal detectable knives, and other detectable products, to reduce and eliminate these hazards.

When manufacturers design and make these tools, they are normally keeping numerous factors in mind including making sure materials are effective and efficient enough to complete the job quickly without error. For instance, when a manufacturer designs the metal detectable knife, there are a number of factors used in the designs. Some of the more commonly known and desired considerations for these tools include:

Disposable so they can be discarded easily when the jobs are completed,

Light for ease of use,

Made of impact resistant materials,

Durable so that they will not be easily broken apart when in use,

Food contact approved by the appropriate agencies,

Molded for safety,

Contained in shielded stainless steel,

Designed for insertion into all kinds of plastic and paper,

Made available with and without hook blades based on consumer, and

Made with tape sitter as a desired option.

There are different tools and equipment used in the manufacturing of foods today. To keep down problems with contamination, each tool and equipment has been designed with special needs. Therefore, manufacturers of the industrial equipment have been tasked with accommodating a number of special requirements, including those that protect food items from being contaminated. In response to these and other special compliance considerations, manufacturers have been charged with making metal detectable knives and other similar products. All of which are in support of keeping foods safe and healthy while in the manufacturer’s care and in transit.

Kaminski is founder at SafetyMart. Reach him at dennis.k.safetymart@gmail.com.