Meijer Recalls Cheeses Due to Listeria

Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer Brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The Meijer Brand Colby Cheese and Colby Jack Cheese were sold in Meijer stores from Nov. 10, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017.

Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from MDS Foods, a Meijer supplier that sources the Meijer branded cheeses from Deutsch Kase Haus, a cheese manufacturer based in Indiana. MDS Foods informed Meijer of a potential contamination, which had been identified by the manufacturer.

The recalled product will be in plastic deli packaging with printed labels that have a UPC code of 215927XXXXXX or 215938XXXXXX: the last six digits will vary, and are determined by weight of the product since the product was purchased at the deli counter.