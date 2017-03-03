Meijer Issues Allergy Alert on Caesar Salad Due to Mislabeling

Meijer announced it is recalling a recent shipment of its pre-made Caesar salads after discovering they were mislabeled as Greek salads. The mislabeled salads contain packaged croutons, which is an undeclared wheat allergen not included on the Greek salad kit label. The mislabeled salad kits were distributed to all 230 Meijer locations throughout the Midwest.

The croutons in the affected Caesar salad kits mistakenly labeled as “Greek Salad” are individually packaged within the salad.

The recalled salads have a Sell-By date of March 3, 2017 and are in plastic containers with printed labels that have a UPC of “218234-xxxxxx,” the last 6 digits will vary and are determined by weight.