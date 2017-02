MDS Foods Recalls Cheeses Due to Listeria

MDS Foods Inc. is recalling multiple products, some of which were found to be potentially contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, supplied MDS Foods with Colby and Colby Jack mini-horn cheeses that have been found to be contaminated with Listeria.

MDS Foods, Inc. has also recalled potentially affected products that were packaged on the same production lines in the Tennessee facility.

Affected and potentially affected products were distributed by MDS Foods Inc. under multiple brand labels and distributed nationwide. Please refer to the list below.

Cheese products being recalled due to found contamination from cheese supplier:

Item Number Brand Description Product Size Piece UPC

Case UPC

Sell-By Date 55209 Amish

Classics Colby Deli (Mini) Horn 6 lb. 8 28653 552093 00 8 28653 55209 3 May 17, 2017 55241 Amish

Classics Colby RW Fullmoon Approx. 8 oz. 8 28653 55241 3 00 8 28653 55241 3 July 10, 2017 July 4, 2017 June 4, 2017 May 19, 2017 55245 Amish

Classics Colby EW Fullmoon 8 oz. 8 28653 55245 1 00 8 28653 55245 1 July 10, 2017 July 4, 2017 June 3, 2017 May 19, 2017 55831 Deli

Readi Colby Mini

Cheese Slices 2 lb. pack 6 34660 62859 7 00 6 34660 62859 7 May 2, 2017 April 22, 2017 55553 Deli

Made EZ Colby Cheese

Slices 1.5 lb. pack 8 28653 55554 4 00 8 28653 55553 7 18755 Meijer Colby Jack Mini

Horn 6 lb. 710917 18755 7 10917 18755 May 2, 2017 55755 Meijer Colby Mini Horn 6 lb. 710917 55755 7 10917 55755 May 2, 2017

Cheese products being recalled due to potential contamination: