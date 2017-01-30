Marich Confectionery Issues Allergy Alert for Valentine Chocolate

Marich Confectionery, Hollister, Calif., is voluntarily recalling 4.25oz Valentine Chocolate Caramel Hearts UPC CODE 797817-44440-9 because it may contain Triple Chocolate Toffee which contains almonds. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed in California, Oklahoma, and Minnesota in retail form.

The product can be identified by its Valentine’s Day themed packaging. It comes in a 4.25oz (120g) bright red and pink box with the product name of Chocolate Caramel Hearts. The lot code being recalled is 0031711 with a best by date of 9/30/17 and can be found on the bottom of the package.

Recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing almonds was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes that resulted in the packaging mix up.