Marcho Farms Recalls Meat Due to E. coli

Marcho Farms, Inc. is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef, and pork products that may be adulterated with non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O111.

The veal, beef and pork products were produced on April 11 and April 14, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

60 lb. cases of “Veal Boneless Trimmings Halal” with case code 5398 and manufacturing date of April 11, 2017.

60 lb. cases of “Veal Trimmings USDA Choice” with case code 98 and manufacturing date of April 11, 2017.

9 lb. cases of “Veal, Beef, Pork Ground for Meatloaf” with case code 3122 and Sell-By date May 5, 2017.

10 lb. cases of “Veal, Beef, Pork Ground for Meatloaf Bulk Pack” with case code 3125.

These items were distributed to retail stores and food service locations in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the Illinois State Meat Inspection Service notified FSIS on May 2, 2017, about positive non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) samples made with source material produced by Marcho Farms, Inc.