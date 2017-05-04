Maple Leaf Foods Recalls Quiche Distributed Without Import Inspection

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., Ontario, Canada, is recalling approximately 24,768 pounds of ready-to-eat fully-cooked quiche products that were not presented for re-inspection upon entry to the U.S., the U.S. Without the benefit of full inspection, a possibility of adverse health consequences exists.

The products subject to recall were produced and packaged on Feb. 8, 2017, and are listed as follows:

24-oz. individually-packaged plastic clam-shell containers of frozen “SCHNEIDERS LORRAINE HAM & CHEESE Quiche” with package code “62000 8096 9” on the individual retail containers.

24-oz. individually-packaged plastic clam-shell containers of frozen “H.E.B. Chef Prepared Foods Ham & Cheese Quiche” with package code “41220 63400 9” on the individual retail containers.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA federal mark of inspection, but bear establishment number “Canada 277.” The products were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Oklahoma for further distribution to retail stores nationwide.

On May 1, 2017, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., inquired about a shipment of products that were exported to the U.S. The following day, FSIS confirmed that there was a failure to present shipment and the products were already in commerce without receiving FSIS re-inspection upon entry into the U.S.