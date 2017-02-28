Manzana Products Recalls Apple Sauces Due to Glass Contamination

Manzana Products Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling three different types of Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauce due to the potential presence of glass pieces. Details are as follows:

States Affected Name of Product UPC Best-Before Date Codes Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359 All codes through Dec. 16, 2018 National Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877 All codes through Oct. 6, 2018 National Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905 All codes through Aug. 8, 2018

Each apple sauce is packaged in a 24 oz. glass jar. Customers can find the Best-Before date stamped on top of the lid. The recall was initiated after the company received customer reports of glass found in some of these products.