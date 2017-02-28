Manzana Products Recalls Apple Sauces Due to Glass Contamination

Manzana Products Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling three different types of Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauce due to the potential presence of glass pieces. Details are as follows:
|States Affected
|Name of Product
|UPC
|Best-Before Date Codes
|Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington
|Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce
|00014359
|All codes through Dec. 16, 2018
|National
|Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce
|00194877
|All codes through Oct. 6, 2018
|National
|Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce
|00015905
|All codes through Aug. 8, 2018
Each apple sauce is packaged in a 24 oz. glass jar. Customers can find the Best-Before date stamped on top of the lid. The recall was initiated after the company received customer reports of glass found in some of these products.
