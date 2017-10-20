Mann Packing Recalls Vegetable Products Due to Listeria

Mann Packing, Salinas, Calif., is voluntarily recalling minimally processed vegetable products listed below because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Mann Packing is issuing this recall in response to a single positive result found during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 12 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging. For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and “best if used buy” dates are listed below.
Mann Packing is fully cooperating with U.S. and Canadian health officials on this recall. Mann Packing is contacting all affected customers to confirm that the recalled product is removed from store shelves. Below is listing of products in recall.
|Sales Item Description U.S. Items
|UPC Code
|Best If Used By
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013058
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags
|‘716519012174
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013034
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags
|‘716519011009
|10/15/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags
|‘716519010163
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013010
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020186
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012181
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519020292
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|10/15/2017
|‘716519069017
|10/14/2017
|‘716519069017
|10/15/2017
|‘716519069017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray
|‘716519020445
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiest Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519088728
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray
|‘716519020483
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags
|‘716519000287
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036958
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray
|‘716519036941
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray
|‘716519036798
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray
|‘716519036811
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/19/2017
|10/20/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray
|‘716519036897
|10/11/2017
|‘716519036897
|10/12/2017
|‘716519036897
|10/13/2017
|‘716519036897
|10/14/2017
|‘716519036897
|10/15/2017
|‘716519036897
|10/16/2017
|‘716519036897
|10/18/2017
|‘716519036897
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz Tray
|‘716519036859
|10/12/2017
|‘716519036859
|10/13/2017
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|‘716519036859
|10/15/2017
|‘716519036859
|10/16/2017
|‘716519036859
|10/18/2017
|‘716519036859
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray
|‘716519014055
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags
|‘716519000416
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags
|‘716519012150
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray
|‘716519014079
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays
|‘716519014758
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags
|‘716519020575
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Sales Item Description CANADA ITEMS
|UPC Code
|Best If Used By
|Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli & Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz
|‘716519013034
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013072
|10/15/2017
|‘716519013072
|10/16/2017
|‘716519013072
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags
|‘716519010354
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9 oz bags
|‘716519036859
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013065
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
|‘716519020292
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags
|‘716519069017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags
|‘716519014031
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray
|‘716519020490
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz bags
|‘716519000270
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays
|‘716519036903
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray
|‘716519036910
|10/11/2017
|10/12/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays
|‘716519036866
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Trays, Large 54 oz tray
|‘716519014055
|10/15/2017
|Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags
|‘716519013119
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013089
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags
|‘716519020155
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags
|‘716519013041
|10/14/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Vegetable Trays, 2.5 lb trays
|‘716519014079
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020582
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray
|‘716519020605
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/14/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays
|‘716519036828
|10/12/2017
|10/13/2017
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/17/2017
|10/19/2017
|Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays
|‘716519036934
|10/15/2017
|10/16/2017
|10/18/2017
|10/19/2017
