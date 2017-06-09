Maid-Rite Specialty Foods Recalls Beef Due to Undeclared Allergens

Maid-Rite Specialty Foods, LLC., Dunmore, Penn., is recalling approximately 174,000 pounds of various beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the products labels.

The raw and ready-to-eat beef items were produced between March 13, 2017 and May 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52980 and lot numbers 04/04/17, 04/06/17, 04/07/17, 04/10/17, 04/18/17, 04/24/17, 04/25/17, 05/04/17, 05/08/17, 05/15/17 and 05/16/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52981 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52982 and lot numbers 03/31/17, and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44914 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35001 and lot numbers 03/20/17 and 04/19/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35005 03/20/17, 03/31/17, 04/19/17, 05/02/17, 05/05/17, and 05/19/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF MEATBALLS,” with case code 75156-33530with lot codes 03/13/17 and 04/28/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF STEAKETTE FOR SALISBURY,” with case code 75156-34914 and lot number 04/27/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44913 and lot numbers 03/16/17, 03/28/17, 04/18/17, 05/08/17, and 05/17/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 77” or “EST. 118” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when Maid-Rite Specialty Foods, LLC. received notification from one of their ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.