Loving Pets Voluntarily Recalls Air-Puffed Dog Treats Due to Salmonella

Loving Pets, Cranbury, N.J., is voluntarily recalling a limited number of dog treats because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The lot numbers included are:

Loving Pets Barksters –

Item #5700 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982057005 – Lot # 021619

Item #5705 Brown Rice and Chicken UPC 842982057050 – Lot 021419

Loving Pets Puffsters Snack Chips –

Item #5100 Apple and Chicken UPC 842982051003 – Lot 051219, 112118, 112918, 012719, 012519, 013019

Item #5110 Banana and Chicken UPC 842982051102 – Lot 112218, 112818, 112918, 013119

Item #5120 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982051201 – Lot 112818, 020119

Item #5130 Cranberry and Chicken UPC 842982051300 – Lot 020319, 112918, 020219

Whole Hearted –

Item #2570314 Chicken and Apple Puff Treats UPC 800443220696 – Lot 121418, 121918, 122318, 010419, 010619, 010519

The possible Salmonella contamination was due to a single finished ingredient that was supplied to Loving Pets from a USA based supplier. This possible contamination was discovered by Loving Pets’ internal quality assurance team and was identified through the company’s standard quality control testing procedures and internal food safety program.