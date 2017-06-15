Loving Pets Recalls Air-Puffed Dog Treats Due to Salmonella

Loving Pets, Cranbury, N.J., is voluntarily recalling a limited number of dog treats because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The lot numbers included are:

Loving Pets Barksters –

Item #5700 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982057005 – Lot # 021619

Item #5705 Brown Rice and Chicken UPC 842982057050 – Lot 021419

Loving Pets Puffsters Snack Chips –

Item #5100 Apple and Chicken UPC 842982051003 – Lot 051219, 112118, 112918, 012719, 012519, 013019

Item #5110 Banana and Chicken UPC 842982051102 – Lot 112218, 112818, 112918, 013119

Item #5120 Sweet Potato and Chicken UPC 842982051201 – Lot 112818, 020119

Item #5130 Cranberry and Chicken UPC 842982051300 – Lot 020319, 112918, 020219

Whole Hearted –

Item #2570314 Chicken and Apple Puff Treats UPC 800443220696 – Lot 121418, 121918, 122318, 010419, 010619, 010519

The possible Salmonella contamination was due to a single finished ingredient that was supplied to Loving Pets from a U.S. based supplier. This possible contamination was discovered by Loving Pets’ internal quality assurance team and was identified through the company’s standard quality control testing procedures and internal food safety program.