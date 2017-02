Loblaw Recalls Baby Food Pouches Due to Clostridium Botulinum

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC Organics brand baby food pouches from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. A manufacturing error resulted in excess water in the product, which under certain circumstances could support the growth of Clostridium Botulinum and pose a health risk to consumers.

The products were sold at the following locations up to and including Feb. 8, 2017.

Ontario: Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Cash&Carry, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores

Québec: Club entrepôt, Maxi, Maxi & Cie, Presto, Provigo, Provigo le Marché, AXEP, Pharmaprix, and Intermarché

West: Extra Foods, Loblaws City Market, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores



Recalled Products

BRAND NAME

COMMON NAME

SIZE CODE(S) UPC PC Organics Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 06292 7 PC Organics Apple Crisp Muffin flavour puree snack 128 mL All codes 0 60383 13730 4 PC Organics Apple, Carrot, Apricot & Millet strained baby Food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 06996 PC Organics Banana, Sweet Potato & Blueberry strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 05362 PC Organics Apple strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 02840 4 PC Organics Apple, Banana & Blueberry with Yogurt strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 04491 PC Organics Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 04488 PC Organics Apple Cherry strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 02843 PC Organics Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 06294 PC Organics Peach Maple Cobbler Flavour puree snack 128 mL All codes 0 60383 13732 8 PC Organics Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 05363 PC Organics Pumpkin, Apple, Peach & Buckwheat strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 06995 PC Organics Prune, Apple, Butternut Squash & Quinoa strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 06994 PC Organics Pear strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 02842 PC Organics Mango, Apple, Carrot & Peach strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 05369 PC Organics Blackberry Cobbler Flavour puree snack 128 mL All codes 0 60383 13731 1 PC Organics Banana & Kiwi strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 02846 6 PC Organics Mango strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 02841 1 PC Organics Banana & Raspberry strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 05480 9 PC Organics Banana, Apple, Apricot & Rice strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 05368 PC Organics Banana Bread Flavour puree snack 128 mL All codes 0 60383 13589 8 PC Organics Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 06291 PC Organics Sweet Potato, Banana & Apricot strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 05366 PC Organics Tropical Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack 128 mL All codes 0 60383 15430 1 PC Organics Banana, Mango & Apple with Yogurt strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 04489 PC Organics Orange Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack 128 mL All codes 0 60383 15431 8 PC Organics Prunes strained baby food 128 mL All codes 0 60383 16963 3 PC Organics Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food 6×128 mL All codes 0 60383 18427 8 PC Organics Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food 6×128 mL All codes 0 60383 18429 2 PC Organics Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food 6×128 mL All codes 0 60383 18428 5 PC Organics Mango strained baby food 6×128 mL All codes 0 60383 18430 8 PC Organics Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food 6×128 mL All codes 0 60383 18426 1

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.