Lipari Foods Recalls Cheeses Due to Listeria

Lipari Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of various bulk and retail cheeses manufactured by Deutsch Kase Haus due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Products were distributed under the following brand names: Copperwood and Lipari Old Tyme

The affected products can be identified by: