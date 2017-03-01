Lipari Foods Recalls Cheeses Due to Listeria

Lipari Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of various bulk and retail cheeses manufactured by Deutsch Kase Haus due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
The products were distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.
Products were distributed under the following brand names: Copperwood and Lipari Old Tyme
The affected products can be identified by:
|Brand
|Product
|Product #
|Weight
|Sell By
|UPC
|Copperwood
|Colby Jack Mini Horn
|359886
|4/6#
|8/7/17
8/15/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Copperwood
|Pepper Jack Mini
Horn
|359880
|4/6#
|5/28/17 thru
10/24/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Colby Mini Horn
|119536
|2/6#
|5/28/17 thru
10/24/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Colby Jack Longhorn
|119636
|2/14.5#
|5/28/17 thru
10/24/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Colby Longhorn
|119736
|2/15.0#
|5/28/17 thru
10/24/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Pepper Jack Mini
Horn
|119836
|2/6#
|5/28/17 thru
10/24/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Firecracker Jack Mini
Horn
|249203
|2/6#
|5/28/17 thru
10/24/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Swiss Cheese
|126000
|2/8# AVG
|7/4/17
7/10/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Colby Jack Mini Horn
|119436
|2/6#
|8/7/17
8/15/17
|Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Colby Jack Cheese
|185581
|12/8 OZ
|2/28/17 thru
8/14/17
|094776102211
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Colby Cheese
|185547
|12/8 OZ
|2/28/17 thru
8/14/17
|094776102273
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Pepper Jack Cheese
|185428
|12/8 OZ
|2/28/17 thru
8/14/17
|094776102303
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Hot Pepper Cheese
|185615
|12/8 OZ
|6/10/17
|094776102280
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Muenster Cheese
|185496
|12/8 OZ
|6/4/17
|094776102242
This was brought to company’s attention by Deutsch Kase Haus in response to their recent recall due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility. As a precaution, Lipari Foods products are being recalled as they have the potential to be contaminated due to the fact that they were manufactured by Deutsch Kase Haus.
