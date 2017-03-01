Food Quality & Safety

Lipari Foods Recalls Cheeses Due to Listeria

Lipari Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of various bulk and retail cheeses manufactured by Deutsch Kase Haus due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Products were distributed under the following brand names: Copperwood and Lipari Old Tyme

The affected products can be identified by:

Brand Product Product # Weight Sell By UPC
Copperwood Colby Jack Mini Horn 359886 4/6# 8/7/17
8/15/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Copperwood Pepper Jack Mini
Horn		 359880 4/6# 5/28/17 thru
10/24/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Colby Mini Horn 119536 2/6# 5/28/17 thru
10/24/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Colby Jack Longhorn 119636 2/14.5# 5/28/17 thru
10/24/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Colby Longhorn 119736 2/15.0# 5/28/17 thru
10/24/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Pepper Jack Mini
Horn		 119836 2/6# 5/28/17 thru
10/24/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Firecracker Jack Mini
Horn		 249203 2/6# 5/28/17 thru
10/24/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Swiss Cheese 126000 2/8# AVG 7/4/17
7/10/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Colby Jack Mini Horn 119436 2/6# 8/7/17
8/15/17		 Sliced at deli counter no UPC and chunked with no bar code
Lipari Old Tyme Colby Jack Cheese 185581 12/8 OZ 2/28/17 thru
8/14/17		 094776102211
Lipari Old Tyme Colby Cheese 185547 12/8 OZ 2/28/17 thru
8/14/17		 094776102273
Lipari Old Tyme Pepper Jack Cheese 185428 12/8 OZ 2/28/17 thru
8/14/17		 094776102303
Lipari Old Tyme Hot Pepper Cheese 185615 12/8 OZ 6/10/17 094776102280
Lipari Old Tyme Muenster Cheese 185496 12/8 OZ 6/4/17 094776102242

This was brought to company’s attention by Deutsch Kase Haus in response to their recent recall due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility. As a precaution, Lipari Foods products are being recalled as they have the potential to be contaminated due to the fact that they were manufactured by Deutsch Kase Haus.

