Les Chateaux De France Recalls Scallops Due to Undeclared Allergen

Les Chateaux De France, Inc., Inwood, N.Y., is recalling approximately 4,225 pounds of bacon-wrapped scallops due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

The frozen, raw, marinated scallops wrapped in bacon were produced on various dates from April 19, 2016 through Oct. 13, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

3.5-lb. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 100 pieces of “MARINATED SCALLOPS WRAPPED IN BACON SECURED WITH A TOOTHPICK.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1393” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 17, 2017 by an FSIS Enforcement, Investigations and Analysis Officer while conducting a Food Safety Assessment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.