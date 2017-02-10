Legendary Baking Recalls Pie Due to Misbranding

Legendary Baking is recalling its 34 oz. packages of Private Selection Salted Caramel Chocolate Almond Pie because the almonds and eggs were listed under “may contains” instead of “contains.”

The recalled product was distributed in Kroger, Fry’s, and Smith’s retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

The product comes in a 34 oz. clear plastic package dome with a black plastic bottom base marked with lot number “CH17025.”

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the manufacturing facility that the almond and egg-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not have the correct product ingredient statement and allergen declaration. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary error in the packaging process.