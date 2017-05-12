Lamb Weston Issues Allergy Alert for Red Robin Onion Rings

Lamb Weston is recalling 14 ounce packages of Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings manufactured by Fry Foods and sold in grocery stores because the product may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

These products are not served in Red Robin restaurants. The Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings were distributed in the U.S. through retail grocery stores.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that contract manufacturer Fry Foods mistakenly packed product containing milk in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the product did not meet Lamb Weston specifications.

The product comes in a 14 ounce bag and is frozen. Details on the impacted packages are listed below. The Sell By Date and Package Code can be found on the back of the package. The HH:MM portion of the Package Code indicates the time product was made and will vary by package.