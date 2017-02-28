Lakeview and Bashas’ Family Recalls Cheese Due to Listeria

Lakeview Cheese and Bashas’ Family of Stores are recalling various types of Colby cheese due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products were manufactured by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus of Middlebury, Indiana. The affected products were distributed by Lakeview Cheese to Bashas’ Family of Stores, and sold in Bashas’ and Food City supermarkets’ Arizona meat departments under the grocery brands’ private label.

The recall consists of nine Colby cheese products, including fixed-weight and bulk cut, random-weight items. The products being voluntarily recalled are:

Food City Colby Longhorn Cheese 12 oz. Food City Colby Jack Cheese 12 oz. Food City Colby Monterey Cheese 12 oz. Random Weight Longhorn Colby Cheese Random Weight Cut Co-Jack Cheese Random Weight Cut Monterey Jack Cheese Random Weight Cut Pepper Jack Cheese Random Weight Colby Quarter Longhorn Random Weight Colby Horn

Bashas’ and Food City customers who have purchased these products between Sept. 1, 2016 and Feb. 21, 2017 can return the products for a full refund.