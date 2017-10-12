La Terra Fina Recalls Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread Due to Undeclared Allergen

La Terra Fina is voluntarily recalling its 10 oz. containers of Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread with the date of BEST BY NOV-01-2017 due to undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was sold at retailers located in the states as outlined in the chart below.

La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip is in a 10 oz. container and is usually stocked in the deli or produce sections with other dips, hummus, and guacamole. The best by date can be found on the top label.

The issue was discovered after receiving notification from a retailer that the ingredient statement and UPC code were for a different dip. The correct UPC for the La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread 10 oz. containers should be 6-40410-51327-3; however, the affected units may scan as 6-40410-51350-1.

There have been no reports of illness in relation to these products. The FDA is aware that the company is taking this voluntary action, which is out of an abundance of caution for consumers’ well-being and safety.

Only products with the BEST BY NOV-01-2017 date are being recalled. Retailers who have received these shipments have been instructed to destroy all product within this lot code and send verification stating quantities, dates, and method. .

Affected retailers are located in the states noted below: