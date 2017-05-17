La Nica Products Recalls Cheese Due to Listeria

La Nica Products, Inc., Miami, Fl., is recalling 6,000 pounds of cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Queso Duro Blando/Hard White Cheese (Morolique) was distributed only in the state of California through supermarkets and other retail stores.

The cheese being recalled comes in 1-pound opaque plastic bags (16 oz.) with the name:

Quesos De La Costa

Queso Duro Blando

Hard Soft Cheese

The name is surrounded by an orange border and there is a small cow on the label. It is a white cheese. The cheese has an expiration date of Aug. 31, 2017 and a UPC code of 8 52304 74023 2. The lot number of this cheese is 254.

The recall is the result of sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product. This recall is being done with the knowledge of the FDA.