L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seed Recalled Due to Salmonella

L.A. Lucky Import & Export Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seeds 2.1 oz due to presence of Salmonella in the packet.

L.A. Lucky Basil Seeds 2.1 oz were distributed nationwide in retail stores Oct. 1, 2015 to May 15, 2017.

The product comes in a 2.1 ounce, clear plastic package marked with UPC # 820678201697. There are no other codes on the product.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella in some 2.1 ounce packages. L.A. Lucky has detained this item.