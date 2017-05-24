Food Quality & Safety

L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seed Recalled Due to Salmonella

L.A. Lucky Import & Export Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seeds 2.1 oz due to presence of Salmonella in the packet.

L.A. Lucky Basil Seeds 2.1 oz were distributed nationwide in retail stores Oct. 1, 2015 to May 15, 2017.

The product comes in a 2.1 ounce, clear plastic package marked with UPC # 820678201697. There are no other codes on the product.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella in some 2.1 ounce packages. L.A. Lucky has detained this item.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »