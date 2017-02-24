Kusher Issues Allergy Alert on Cookies

Kusher LLC is recalling the following cookies due to undeclared milk and egg. Affected products are packaged in plastic clamshells containers and have Best-By dates ranging from February 2017 and up to Aug. 10, 2017.

Product UPC Net Weight Best-By Dates Cookies Assorti 8 51929 00358 6 16 oz. February 2017 and up to Aug. 10, 2017 Cookies Princesa 8 51929 00359 3 16 oz. February 2017 and up to Aug. 10, 2017 Cookies Prince 8 51929 00360 9 16 oz. February 2017 and up to Aug.10, 2017 Cookies Fantazia 8 51929 00361 6 16 oz. February 2017 and up to Aug.10, 2017 Cookies Neznakomka 8 51929 00366 1 16 oz. February 2017 and up to Aug. 10, 2017 Cookies Shishka 8 51929 00362 3 16 oz. February 2017 and up to Aug. 10, 2017

Products were distributed to distributors in California and Oregon and to retailers in Washington between August 2016 and Feb. 17, 2017.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products contain butter and were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The ingredients statement also did not declare egg, which was found present.